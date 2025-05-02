Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport: A New Symbol of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Kerala's progress and India's maritime future while inaugurating the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport. The facility, constructed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), is India's inaugural deep-water dedicated container transhipment port.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the seaport as a beacon of modern development, emphasizing its strategic location near key international routes. The initiative underlines the potential of public-private partnerships in driving India's infrastructural growth.

Attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the event also saw Modi extending his wishes for Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. This dedication is expected to significantly streamline India's transshipment operations, bolstering economic and trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)