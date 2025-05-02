Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport: A New Symbol of Development
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, marking a new milestone in India's maritime development. The Kerala-based project promises a significant boost to the country's trade capabilities, reducing reliance on foreign ports. Developed by Adani, the seaport exemplifies innovation through a public-private partnership.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Kerala's progress and India's maritime future while inaugurating the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport. The facility, constructed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), is India's inaugural deep-water dedicated container transhipment port.
In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the seaport as a beacon of modern development, emphasizing its strategic location near key international routes. The initiative underlines the potential of public-private partnerships in driving India's infrastructural growth.
Attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the event also saw Modi extending his wishes for Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. This dedication is expected to significantly streamline India's transshipment operations, bolstering economic and trade opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vizhinjam
- Modi
- infrastructure
- Kerala
- Adani
- development
- deepwater
- seaport
- trade
- transshipment
ALSO READ
Major Developments in Global Business and Media Landscape
Bribery Scandal Rocks Uttar Pradesh's Child Development Office
Assam CM Unveils Major Developments in Karbi Anglong and Medical Infrastructure
Optimism in Emerging Markets Amid Trade Talk Developments
IIT Guwahati and HDFC Parivartan Pioneer Sustainable Rural Development in Northeast India