Left Menu

Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport: A New Symbol of Development

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, marking a new milestone in India's maritime development. The Kerala-based project promises a significant boost to the country's trade capabilities, reducing reliance on foreign ports. Developed by Adani, the seaport exemplifies innovation through a public-private partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:23 IST
Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport: A New Symbol of Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Kerala's progress and India's maritime future while inaugurating the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport. The facility, constructed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), is India's inaugural deep-water dedicated container transhipment port.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the seaport as a beacon of modern development, emphasizing its strategic location near key international routes. The initiative underlines the potential of public-private partnerships in driving India's infrastructural growth.

Attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the event also saw Modi extending his wishes for Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. This dedication is expected to significantly streamline India's transshipment operations, bolstering economic and trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025