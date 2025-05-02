Left Menu

Thunderstorm Topples Tree, Smashes Cars in Shimla Amid Heightened Weather Alerts

A fierce thunderstorm in Shimla led to a tree falling on three vehicles, causing significant damage and traffic disruptions. The incident sparked safety concerns about unstable trees during extreme weather, as authorities issued alerts for ongoing tumultuous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:17 IST
Damaged Vehicle in Shimal after the rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heavy thunderstorm followed by rainfall in Shimla resulted in a large tree uprooting and crashing onto three parked vehicles this afternoon. The incident temporarily obstructed a section of National Highway-5 near the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation office in the Tutikandi area. Two vehicles sustained significant damage while a third suffered partial damage.

Harmanjeet Singh, an official with the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation, described the scene, "Three vehicles were damaged when the tree fell near our office. Two belong to our department; one to a colleague and another to a junior engineer. The storm and rain were likely the cause."

Local residents and commuters were alarmed by the hazardous conditions created by the intense weather. Taxi driver Parasram Thakur shared his ordeal, "My taxi was one of the three vehicles crushed. It's a huge loss, especially during the peak tourism season."

The local forest department promptly responded to the emergency, removing the fallen tree to clear the road for traffic. Mohandas, a forest guard, stated, "There was a strong thunderstorm and rain overnight, likely causing the tree to fall. The road is now open, and we are assessing the extent of the damage."

Residents are now concerned about the stability of old trees amid frequent extreme weather events. With the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for continued thunderstorms, officials urge caution in landslide-prone areas. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

