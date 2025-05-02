Ex-IAS Trainee Under Scrutiny for Alleged Exam Fraud

Former Indian Administrative Service trainee Puja Khedkar appeared before the Delhi Crime Branch on Friday, amidst mounting allegations of document forgery during the 2022 UPSC exam process. Khedkar, who has emphatically denied the charges, spoke to ANI expressing her willingness to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The controversy deepened when the Supreme Court was informed that a counter-affidavit filed by Khedkar was not yet reflected in court records. Demanding a speedy probe, the court queried the Delhi police on the delay despite Khedkar's professed cooperation.

Khedkar faces serious accusations of exploiting Other Backwards Classes and disability quotas fraudulently. The Delhi High Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea, terming her actions a 'classic example of fraud.' Investigative findings suggest potential collusion involving influential figures, with Khedkar's parents also holding significant positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)