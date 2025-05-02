FTSE 100's Unbroken Streak Amid Trade Tension Thaw

The FTSE 100 index achieved its longest winning streak on record, marking 15 consecutive sessions of gains. Investors are responding positively to signs that global trade tensions may be easing. The index increased by 1.2%, surpassing levels not seen since before President Donald Trump announced his controversial tariffs in April.

Optimism is fueled by the prospect of the U.S. crafting trade deals with key partners, alongside a strong first-quarter earnings season, though underlying caution remains. Shell saw a 2.2% increase in shares after surpassing analyst forecasts for first-quarter net profit, maintaining its share buyback programme despite current low oil prices.

NatWest also reported a significant profit rise of 36%, benefiting from better margins on deposits and higher loan balances. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered, while reporting a 10% profit increase, cautioned against the effects of higher tariffs on credit quality, echoing sentiments shared by HSBC. In a positive note for global trade, China signaled potential willingness to enter talks over tariffs with the U.S.

