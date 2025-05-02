NIA Cracks Down on Khalistani Operatives Linked to International Terrorist Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday executed a series of raids across multiple locations in Punjab. These operations targeted premises linked to gangster Harpreet Singh, known as Happy Passian, who has affiliations with the terrorist Harwinder Singh, also known as Rinda, associated with Babbar Khalsa International.

The NIA's extensive search covered 17 locations in districts such as Gurdaspur, Batala, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, among others. The agency seized a range of incriminating items, including mobile phones and digital devices. This action is part of case RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI, targeting suspects connected to Happy Passian, currently located in the USA.

Happy Passian is alleged to be the mastermind behind recent grenade attacks in Punjab and Haryana, operating within a network that stretches internationally. The NIA has already arrested five and charged three individuals under anti-terror laws. As investigations continue, they remain focused on dismantling the operations of these absconders.

(With inputs from agencies.)