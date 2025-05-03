Global Stocks Soar as U.S. Jobs Surge and Trade Tensions Ease
Global stock markets experienced a significant rally, driven by a robust U.S. employment report and optimistic signals from U.S.-China trade negotiations. The major U.S. indexes surged, with financials and microchips leading gains. Meanwhile, investor sentiment improved in Europe and Asia, amidst a backdrop of currency fluctuations and commodity price shifts.
Global stock markets soared on Friday, buoyed by an impressive U.S. employment report and positive indications from China regarding tariff discussions. The main U.S. indexes posted substantial gains, with financials and microchips outperforming the broader market.
Economic data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed a higher-than-anticipated job addition last month, while wage inflation rates remained below expectations. This development led to a rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and signaled a potential easing of the current trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
European shares also climbed significantly, closing the week on a high note. This surge was supported by renewed hopes for U.S.-China trade talks and solid employment statistics. Meanwhile, fluctuations were observed in currency values and commodities prices, as the dollar dipped slightly against other major currencies and crude oil prices continued to slide in anticipation of an OPEC+ decision on output levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- global
- employment
- trade negotiations
- U.S.
- China
- markets
- financials
- microchips
- currency
ALSO READ
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers
Boeing's Turbulence: China's Halt on U.S. Jet Deliveries Amid Tariff Battle
U.S. Strikes: The Deadly Conflict at Ras Isa Fuel Port
Boeing in Turbulence: U.S.-China Trade Tariffs Impact Aviation Giant
Indonesia Eyes Boost in U.S. Imports to Dodge Tariffs