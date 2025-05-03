Global Stocks Soar as U.S. Jobs Surge and Trade Tensions Ease

Global stock markets soared on Friday, buoyed by an impressive U.S. employment report and positive indications from China regarding tariff discussions. The main U.S. indexes posted substantial gains, with financials and microchips outperforming the broader market.

Economic data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed a higher-than-anticipated job addition last month, while wage inflation rates remained below expectations. This development led to a rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and signaled a potential easing of the current trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

European shares also climbed significantly, closing the week on a high note. This surge was supported by renewed hopes for U.S.-China trade talks and solid employment statistics. Meanwhile, fluctuations were observed in currency values and commodities prices, as the dollar dipped slightly against other major currencies and crude oil prices continued to slide in anticipation of an OPEC+ decision on output levels.

