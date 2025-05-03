Guterres condemns violence against civilians in Syria, urges Israel to stop attacks

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Friday that the Secretary-General “has been monitoring with alarm the reports of violence in the suburbs of Damascus and in the south of Syria, including reports of civilian casualties and assassination of local administration figures.”

More than 100 people have reportedly been killed in recent days during clashes with sectarian overtones, including in Suweyda governorate.

Call for restraint

Mr. Dujarric said the Secretary-General condemns all violence against civilians, including acts which could risk inflaming sectarian tensions.

In this context, the UN chief also condemned Israel’s violation of Syria’s sovereignty, including the latest airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus.

“It is essential that these attacks stop and that Israel respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence,” the Spokesperson added.

The Secretary-General unequivocally called on all concerned to cease all hostilities, exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation.

He was encouraged by intra-Syrian efforts to de-escalate the violence and maintain security and stability.

Mr. Guterres took note of the statement by Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which prioritizes “dialogue and cooperation within the framework of national unity.” He also appealed to the interim authorities to transparently and openly investigate all violations.

Rights experts’ warning

Experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council also warned that the recent surge in violence “is deeply troubling” for peace efforts in Syria

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the fighting, combined with ongoing Israeli airstrikes, raises the risk of further fragmentation and harm to civilians.

Members noted that hate speech and incitement on social media are fuelling tensions, urging all sides to stop hostilities and commit to dialogue.

While a local agreement has reportedly been reached between Damascus authorities and community leaders, the interim government remains responsible for protecting civilians.

The Commission also called for credible investigations into alleged abuses.

“Impunity for grave violations has in the past been a consistent driver of Syria’s conflict and must not be allowed to persist,” it said.

“Only by upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice, accountability and reparations for victims and their families can Syria begin to rebuild trust across its fractured communities.”

Independent voices

The Commission of Inquiry was initially established in August 2011 and its mandate has been consistently renewed, most recently in April.

The three Commissioners serve in their individual capacity and are independent from any government or organization, including the UN.

They are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work.