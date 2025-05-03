Left Menu

Guterres condemns violence against civilians in Syria, urges Israel to stop attacks

Mr. Dujarric said the Secretary-General condemns all violence against civilians, including acts which could risk inflaming sectarian tensions.

UN News | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:19 IST
Guterres condemns violence against civilians in Syria, urges Israel to stop attacks
Experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council also warned that the recent surge in violence “is deeply troubling” for peace efforts in Syria. Image Credit: ChatGPT

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is following developments in Syria, where fresh fighting in the capital Damascus and elsewhere is threatening fragile efforts toward peace and political transition. 

 

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Friday that the Secretary-General “has been monitoring with alarm the reports of violence in the suburbs of Damascus and in the south of Syria, including reports of civilian casualties and assassination of local administration figures.”

More than 100 people have reportedly been killed in recent days during clashes with sectarian overtones, including in Suweyda governorate.

Call for restraint

Mr. Dujarric said the Secretary-General condemns all violence against civilians, including acts which could risk inflaming sectarian tensions.

In this context, the UN chief also condemned Israel’s violation of Syria’s sovereignty, including the latest airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus.

“It is essential that these attacks stop and that Israel respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence,” the Spokesperson added.

The Secretary-General unequivocally called on all concerned to cease all hostilities, exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation. 

He was encouraged by intra-Syrian efforts to de-escalate the violence and maintain security and stability. 

Mr. Guterres took note of the statement by Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which prioritizes “dialogue and cooperation within the framework of national unity.” He also appealed to the interim authorities to transparently and openly investigate all violations. 

Rights experts’ warning

Experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council also warned that the recent surge in violence “is deeply troubling” for peace efforts in Syria

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the fighting, combined with ongoing Israeli airstrikes, raises the risk of further fragmentation and harm to civilians.

Members noted that hate speech and incitement on social media are fuelling tensions, urging all sides to stop hostilities and commit to dialogue.

While a local agreement has reportedly been reached between Damascus authorities and community leaders, the interim government remains responsible for protecting civilians.

The Commission also called for credible investigations into alleged abuses.

“Impunity for grave violations has in the past been a consistent driver of Syria’s conflict and must not be allowed to persist,” it said. 

“Only by upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice, accountability and reparations for victims and their families can Syria begin to rebuild trust across its fractured communities.”

Independent voices

The Commission of Inquiry was initially established in August 2011 and its mandate has been consistently renewed, most recently in April.

The three Commissioners serve in their individual capacity and are independent from any government or organization, including the UN.

They are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work.  

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025