Dramatic Capture: Madhya Pradesh Police Nab Alleged Shooter Following Fierce Encounter

A suspect linked to the shooting of a head constable in Madhya Pradesh was arrested after an encounter with police. Identified as Adarsh Sharma, the 20-year-old opened fire on police before being subdued and injured. Charges from past incidents were also revealed, intensifying the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:59 IST
Satna SP Ashutosh Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Madhya Pradesh police apprehended a suspect involved in the shooting of a head constable early on Saturday. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Achchhu alias Adarsh Sharma, hailing from Mehuti village, was injured in the leg during an encounter and is receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Authorities had been on an intensive manhunt following Sharma's alleged attack on Head Constable Prince Garg of Jaitwara police station. The incident occurred during the night while Garg slept, prompting a fierce search effort. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta confirmed that a retaliatory operation led to Sharma's capture near a brick kiln on Tikuri Akona road after he again opened fire on police.

Sharma's past transgressions include setting his house ablaze and abandoning family members. Police recovered a weapon and cartridges from him, and disclosed that he is the subject of three other cases across the district. Post-treatment, Sharma will face detailed interrogation to advance the investigation, highlighting law enforcement's resolve to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

