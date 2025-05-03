OPEC+ Accelerates Oil Output Amid Economic Concerns
Eight OPEC+ nations agreed to increase oil output in June by 411,000 bpd. This follows a similar increase for May. The decision, amidst US-China trade tensions, has contributed to lower oil prices. Compliance with production targets remains a contentious issue within the group.
Over the weekend, eight OPEC+ nations convened to accelerate oil production by an additional 411,000 barrels per day for June, as reported by sources during an ongoing online meeting.
This decision follows a similar output hike in May and has contributed to bringing oil prices to their lowest in four years, alongside effect of U.S. trade tariffs.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+'s leading figure, is reportedly unwilling to further bolster the market, as issues of compliance with production targets, notably from Iraq and Kazakhstan, continue to loom over the organization.
