OPEC+ Accelerates Oil Output Amid Economic Concerns

Over the weekend, eight OPEC+ nations convened to accelerate oil production by an additional 411,000 barrels per day for June, as reported by sources during an ongoing online meeting.

This decision follows a similar output hike in May and has contributed to bringing oil prices to their lowest in four years, alongside effect of U.S. trade tariffs.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC+'s leading figure, is reportedly unwilling to further bolster the market, as issues of compliance with production targets, notably from Iraq and Kazakhstan, continue to loom over the organization.

