India-Pakistan Tensions Mount: Indian Army Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. The Indian Army has responded to multiple instances of unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan across the Line of Control. India has closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, intensifying the diplomatic standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has responded firmly to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC). Official sources confirmed on Sunday that the Pakistani Army began firing during the night of May 3 and 4 in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

This includes areas facing Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army's response was both swift and measured. Earlier, throughout the night of May 2 and 3, similar skirmishes were reported in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor, which saw effective retaliation by Indian forces.

The cycle of aggression marks the tenth consecutive day of India's counter-measures following the Pakistan Army's initial provocations on April 25-26. In a significant move, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft from April 30 to May 23, following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. As tensions simmer, both military and diplomatic channels remain open, with top military officials holding hotline discussions recently to address ceasefire breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

