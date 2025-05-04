Left Menu

Yoga Luminary Swami Sivananda Saraswati Passes Away at 128

Renowned Yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda Saraswati died at the age of 128 in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mourned his passing, highlighting Swami's lifelong dedication to yoga. Swami Sivananda, conferred the Padma Shri in 2022, had attended the Mahakumbh mela for a century.

Updated: 04-05-2025 11:26 IST
Swami Sivananda Saraswati (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati, aged 128, passed away in Varanasi, leaving a legacy of extraordinary contributions to the discipline of yoga. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow over the loss, praising Swami Sivananda's lifelong dedication and inspirational impact on society through his spiritual and yogic practices.

Chief Minister Yogi, in a heartfelt tribute on social media platform 'X', described Swami Sivananda as a monumental figure in Kashi. Acknowledging the yoga guru's extensive influence, he noted the revered contributions that led to Sivananda's recognition with the Padma Shri award in 2022. Swami Sivananda's long-standing presence at the Mahakumbh mela for over a century was also spotlighted for its historic significance.

Born on August 8, 1897, in the Sylhet district of present-day Bangladesh, Swami Sivananda was orphaned early and raised in an ashram in West Bengal. Adept in practical and spiritual education under Guru Omkaranand Goswami, he eschewed formal schooling. For five decades, he selflessly served leprosy-affected beggars, receiving accolades like the Yoga Ratna Award in 2019, honoring his unwavering service and commitment to yoga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

