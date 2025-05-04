Driving the Green Revolution: Mainstreaming Non-Chemical Farming for India's Future

In a bold move to transform India's agricultural landscape, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi is urging the development of robust incentives for farmers adopting non-chemical fertilisers. The call was made during a Pahlé India Foundation event, highlighting the potential to mainstream natural farming and improve nutrition for all citizens.

Echoing Chaturvedi's sentiment, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar underscored the essential shift required for agriculture to ensure nutritional, ecological, and health security. Kumar advocates for comprehensive empirical research to verify the effectiveness of non-chemical farming practices.

Contributing to this initiative, Federation University's Harpinder Sandhu and PIF's Aditi Rawat presented a nationwide study methodology. The study aims to provide scientific evidence on regenerative farming's viability and scalability across various agro-climatic zones, with experts emphasizing the necessity of collaboration to advance this agricultural innovation.

