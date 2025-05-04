Left Menu

Driving the Green Revolution: Mainstreaming Non-Chemical Farming for India's Future

A push for non-chemical farming is gaining momentum in India, driven by government officials and experts. Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi emphasizes the need for broad incentives. A study by Pahlé India Foundation and Federation University seeks to validate the scalability of regenerative farming nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:58 IST
Farming
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to transform India's agricultural landscape, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi is urging the development of robust incentives for farmers adopting non-chemical fertilisers. The call was made during a Pahlé India Foundation event, highlighting the potential to mainstream natural farming and improve nutrition for all citizens.

Echoing Chaturvedi's sentiment, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar underscored the essential shift required for agriculture to ensure nutritional, ecological, and health security. Kumar advocates for comprehensive empirical research to verify the effectiveness of non-chemical farming practices.

Contributing to this initiative, Federation University's Harpinder Sandhu and PIF's Aditi Rawat presented a nationwide study methodology. The study aims to provide scientific evidence on regenerative farming's viability and scalability across various agro-climatic zones, with experts emphasizing the necessity of collaboration to advance this agricultural innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

