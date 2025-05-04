Tragic Loss: NEET Aspirant's Demise Casts Shadow on Exam Eve in Kota
A 17-year-old NEET applicant from Madhya Pradesh reportedly committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, the day before the medical entrance exam. Authorities found her deceased at home; her family was absent. The incident occurred amid tight security measures for the NEET UG 2025 after past exam controversies.
In a tragic turn of events, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh reportedly took her own life in Kota, Rajasthan, just before the national medical entrance exam, according to police statements on Sunday.
Authorities reported finding the young girl hanging on Saturday night in Parshvnath Puram locality. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Narendra Singh, a head constable at Kunhadi police station, confirmed the incident, explaining that the family was not at home when the tragedy occurred.
Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj revealed that the girl, hailing from Sheopur district, resided in Kota with her parents and brother. The incident comes as thousands of medical hopefuls appeared for the NEET UG 2025, monitored under heightened security due to past examination controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
