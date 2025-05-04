Nationwide Movement Launched Against Waqf Amendment Bill by AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is spearheading a nationwide campaign, 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution,' opposing the recent Waqf Amendment Bill. The board claims the amendment threatens secularism and minority rights, with protests planned until July 7, and pivotal gatherings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to bolster the movement.
- Country:
- India
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has initiated a nationwide movement under the banner 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution,' opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they believe poses a threat to secularism and minority rights.
AIMPLB accuses the central government of prioritizing communal interests over constitutional values. Maulana Gayas Ahmed Rashadi emphasized that justice for all communities is crucial for the strength and success of the nation.
Protests are scheduled from April 10 to July 7, with key events in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These include a round-table meeting in Hyderabad on May 18 and a human chain formation on May 25. The AIMPLB announced these actions as a part of their ongoing struggle against the Waqf Amendment Bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Hinder Musi River Rejuvenation Efforts in Telangana
Political Struggles Hinder Musi River Rejuvenation in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh Launches Mega Recruitment Drive for 16,347 Teachers
Easter Blessings: Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings Across Andhra Pradesh
Toshiba Energizes Telangana: Major Investment in Manufacturing Expansion