Nationwide Movement Launched Against Waqf Amendment Bill by AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has initiated a nationwide movement under the banner 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution,' opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they believe poses a threat to secularism and minority rights.

AIMPLB accuses the central government of prioritizing communal interests over constitutional values. Maulana Gayas Ahmed Rashadi emphasized that justice for all communities is crucial for the strength and success of the nation.

Protests are scheduled from April 10 to July 7, with key events in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These include a round-table meeting in Hyderabad on May 18 and a human chain formation on May 25. The AIMPLB announced these actions as a part of their ongoing struggle against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)