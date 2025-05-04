Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Dham' Label for New Jagannath Temple Sparks Political Debate

BJD's Prasanna Acharya has raised objections to the naming of a new Jagannath temple in Digha as a 'Dham'. He claims that the West Bengal government is creating unnecessary controversy, while other leaders suggest political motivations behind the naming. Critics from Odisha have expressed concerns about the implications for religious sentiments.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prasanna Acharya, Vice President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), voiced objections on Sunday regarding the West Bengal government's decision to label the newly opened Jagannath temple in Digha as a 'Dham'. Acharya accused the administration led by Mamata Banerjee of stirring unnecessary controversy, questioning the validity of a fifth Dham when Adi Shankaracharya historically recognized only four.

In a statement to ANI, Acharya emphatically stated that political interests should not overshadow religious matters that affect millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath. He argued the designation of a fifth Dham is implausible and politically motivated chaos initiated by West Bengal authorities. This controversy gains traction following the temple's Rs 250-crore inauguration by Banerjee, which has angered leaders like those in the BJP and figures in Odisha who oppose the 'Jagannath Dham' title.

Further critique came from Odisha's Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, who requested an internal investigation into the temple's name and the involvement of Puri Temple sevayats in the dedication ceremonies, expressing concerns over religious sentiment violations among Odia devotees. Additionally, BJP's Sukanta Majumdar accused Banerjee of leveraging religious sentiments for electoral gains. Prominent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged the West Bengal government to retract the 'Dham' label to prevent confusion among Lord Jagannath's followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

