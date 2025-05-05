Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Fights for Water Rights Against BBMB Decision

The Punjab Legislative Assembly held a special session to combat the BBMB's decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann organized the session to assert Punjab's water rights amid unified political opposition, highlighting concerns over equitable distribution, Central control, and water quality in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:39 IST
Punjab Assembly Fights for Water Rights Against BBMB Decision
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at the state Legislative Assembly. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Legislative Assembly convened a crucial session on Monday to counteract the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. This session, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeks to affirm Punjab's rights amidst cohesive opposition from all state political parties.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the significant dependency on water for Punjab, accusing the Haryana and Central governments of siphoning Punjab's water resources. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa strengthened the pro-Punjab sentiment, advocating for resolute action by the state government.

Additional concerns were raised by MLA Sandeep Jakhar regarding water quality within Punjab, noting the inadequate and contaminated water supply in certain areas. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira criticized the AAP government for its delayed response to the centralization of dam control, challenging its effectiveness in protecting Punjab's water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025