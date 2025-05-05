Punjab Assembly Fights for Water Rights Against BBMB Decision

The Punjab Legislative Assembly convened a crucial session on Monday to counteract the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. This session, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeks to affirm Punjab's rights amidst cohesive opposition from all state political parties.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the significant dependency on water for Punjab, accusing the Haryana and Central governments of siphoning Punjab's water resources. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa strengthened the pro-Punjab sentiment, advocating for resolute action by the state government.

Additional concerns were raised by MLA Sandeep Jakhar regarding water quality within Punjab, noting the inadequate and contaminated water supply in certain areas. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira criticized the AAP government for its delayed response to the centralization of dam control, challenging its effectiveness in protecting Punjab's water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)