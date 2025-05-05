Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Challenges on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025's constitutional validity, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal asserts the act benefits impoverished Muslim communities. Despite opposition petitions, the Central government seeks dismissal, arguing the act aligns with constitutional rights and isn't religiously governed.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of a pivotal Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday, the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 comes under scrutiny. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, also chair of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf, stated that the Central government is prepared to submit its response, with the Supreme Court expected to make its verdict known after evaluating the case.

The controversial aspect of the act, as highlighted by opposition leaders, is the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf board, which is typically viewed as a religious body. However, Pal and previous court judgments maintain that the Waqf Board functions as a statutory executive entity, not bound by Sharia law, to manage Waqf properties.

Defending the amendments, Pal emphasized their welfare-focused nature, targeting benefits for economically disadvantaged and marginalized Muslim communities. Despite several petitions challenging the act in various courts, the Union Government has filed for their dismissal, arguing the amendments do not infringe upon constitutional rights. The act was tabled and passed in Parliament, receiving Presidential assent and becoming law in April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

