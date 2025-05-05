Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pushes Forward with Central Schemes in Agriculture and Rural Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting to discuss the execution of Central government schemes in agriculture and rural development. Chouhan praised the implementation of these schemes and planted a sapling in Dehradun as part of a nature campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:46 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting (Photo/X:@ChouhanShivraj). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant meeting on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the progress of various Central schemes in the state. Chief Minister Dhami extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister, acknowledging the Center's crucial assistance in bolstering agriculture and rural sectors in Uttarakhand.

In a social media update, Chouhan highlighted the commitment of the Narendra Modi-led government to enhance farmer prosperity and village development. He lauded Uttarakhand for its effective implementation of public welfare schemes. Joining the discussions were Uttarakhand's Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi and other senior officials.

Apart from the meeting, Chouhan took a green initiative by planting a sapling at the State Guest House in Dehradun, emphasizing his daily pledge to contribute to environmental sustainability. This tree-planting ceremony was done in collaboration with Ganesh Joshi, underscoring their shared dedication to 'Mother Nature'.

On Sunday, despite adverse weather, Chief Minister Dhami visited Badrinath Dham, welcoming devotees and overseeing pilgrimage arrangements. He stressed the swift completion of ongoing development projects for both pilgrims and locals, ensuring a seamless experience. Dhami also attended a community meal, distributing and partaking in prasad with the devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

