Coal India's Green Energy Leap: New Solar Power Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced an ambitious venture in the renewable energy sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL). This collaboration aims to develop a 500 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative marks a significant step for CIL as it diversifies into the green energy domain, addressing the growing energy needs of Uttar Pradesh while reducing its dependency on traditional coal-based power generation.

In another move reflecting its focus on sustainable energy solutions, Coal India recently partnered with Damodar Valley Corporation to establish an ultra-supercritical power plant in Jharkhand. These developments underscore CIL's commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions.

