Coal India's Green Energy Leap: New Solar Power Initiative in Uttar Pradesh
Coal India Limited has partnered with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited to establish a 500 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative is part of CIL's broader strategy to enter the green energy sector and cater to the increasing energy demand in the state.
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced an ambitious venture in the renewable energy sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL). This collaboration aims to develop a 500 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.
This initiative marks a significant step for CIL as it diversifies into the green energy domain, addressing the growing energy needs of Uttar Pradesh while reducing its dependency on traditional coal-based power generation.
In another move reflecting its focus on sustainable energy solutions, Coal India recently partnered with Damodar Valley Corporation to establish an ultra-supercritical power plant in Jharkhand. These developments underscore CIL's commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions.
