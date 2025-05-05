Mehbooba Mufti Advocates Trust and Condemns 'Summon' Culture in Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, Chief of the People's Democratic Party, emphasized the need for trust in Kashmiris during a recent visit to Pahalgam. She called for an end to the frequent summoning of locals by security agencies, a practice prevalent since the April 22 terror attack that has left the community distressed.

In a conversation with ANI, Mufti highlighted the anguish among Pahalgam residents, who, despite aiding victims by rushing them to hospitals and donating blood, face suspicion and detainment. Describing the current security measures as excessive, Mufti argued that when Kashmiris showcase openness, nationwide trust should follow.

Praising visitors and urging more tourists to experience Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti underlined the region's hospitality, noting its historical warmth towards Yatris. She extended condolences to the families of the 27 individuals who perished in the attack and expressed hope for future safety assurances following discussions with Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)