Mehbooba Mufti Advocates Trust and Condemns 'Summon' Culture in Kashmir

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti urges the cessation of intensive police interrogations in Kashmir following a terror attack in Pahalgam. While expressing sorrow for the deceased, she calls for national trust in Kashmiris and invites tourists to the region. India responds with strategic measures against Pakistan amid increased tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:07 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, Chief of the People's Democratic Party, emphasized the need for trust in Kashmiris during a recent visit to Pahalgam. She called for an end to the frequent summoning of locals by security agencies, a practice prevalent since the April 22 terror attack that has left the community distressed.

In a conversation with ANI, Mufti highlighted the anguish among Pahalgam residents, who, despite aiding victims by rushing them to hospitals and donating blood, face suspicion and detainment. Describing the current security measures as excessive, Mufti argued that when Kashmiris showcase openness, nationwide trust should follow.

Praising visitors and urging more tourists to experience Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti underlined the region's hospitality, noting its historical warmth towards Yatris. She extended condolences to the families of the 27 individuals who perished in the attack and expressed hope for future safety assurances following discussions with Amit Shah.

