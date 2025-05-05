Deportation and Diplomacy: India's Response to Security Concerns

In a significant move following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Navi Mumbai Police have deported three Pakistani nationals as India sharpens its visa regulations. The Indian government has revoked various visas issued to Pakistani citizens, with exceptions only for long-term visas, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Rashmi Nandedkar. The deported individuals were Hindu and entered India on temporary permits.

Authorities have identified 228 Pakistani nationals in Navi Mumbai, most of whom reside in India on long-term visas. The Supreme Court intervened by directing officials to scrutinize the citizenship documents of a six-member Srinagar family reportedly being held for deportation. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh instructed that no coercive measures should be taken until a definitive decision about their status is reached. The petitioners are permitted to appeal to the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh if dissatisfied with the ruling.

This ruling, as clarified by the Court, is unique to this case and shall not set a precedence for future instances. Following a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the ruling emphasized the specificity of the instance. The escalation in deportations comes on the heels of escalated security measures after the fatal April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Official figures reveal 786 Pakistani nationals have departed India via the Attari-Wagah border from the outset of the crisis until April 30, whilst 1376 Indian citizens have returned from Pakistan through the same channel, as reported by a senior official. (ANI)

