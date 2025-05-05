Left Menu

Deportation and Diplomacy: India's Response to Security Concerns

Amid heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack, three Pakistani nationals were deported by Navi Mumbai Police as India tightens visa regulations. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court orders a stay on deportation for a Srinagar-based family, allowing them to challenge their citizenship status in the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:12 IST
Deportation and Diplomacy: India's Response to Security Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Navi Mumbai Police have deported three Pakistani nationals as India sharpens its visa regulations. The Indian government has revoked various visas issued to Pakistani citizens, with exceptions only for long-term visas, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Rashmi Nandedkar. The deported individuals were Hindu and entered India on temporary permits.

Authorities have identified 228 Pakistani nationals in Navi Mumbai, most of whom reside in India on long-term visas. The Supreme Court intervened by directing officials to scrutinize the citizenship documents of a six-member Srinagar family reportedly being held for deportation. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh instructed that no coercive measures should be taken until a definitive decision about their status is reached. The petitioners are permitted to appeal to the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh if dissatisfied with the ruling.

This ruling, as clarified by the Court, is unique to this case and shall not set a precedence for future instances. Following a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the ruling emphasized the specificity of the instance. The escalation in deportations comes on the heels of escalated security measures after the fatal April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Official figures reveal 786 Pakistani nationals have departed India via the Attari-Wagah border from the outset of the crisis until April 30, whilst 1376 Indian citizens have returned from Pakistan through the same channel, as reported by a senior official. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025