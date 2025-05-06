Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Naming of Digha Temple

A naming dispute over a newly built temple in Digha, referred to as 'Jagannath Dham,' has stirred controversy. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal criticized the name, asserting that Jagannath Dham is exclusively in Puri. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee agreed to change the signage following backlash.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to a recent controversy surrounding the naming of a newly established temple in Digha, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal has voiced strong objections. The temple had been labeled as 'Jagannath Dham,' a title traditionally reserved for the revered site in Puri, Odisha. Samal emphasized that while temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath exist worldwide, the title of 'Dham' should remain exclusive to Puri.

The contentious naming prompted action, with signboards at the Digha structure being altered to replace 'Dham' with 'temple.' Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, Chief Servitor of the Jagannath Puri Temple, regarded this change as a victory for over 4.5 crore devotees of Lord Jagannath. Mohapatra highlighted that no sacred wood from Puri was used for idols in the Digha temple, contesting any perceived link between the two sites.

Further complicating the situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the importance of valuing all religious institutions and initially referred to the Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham.' Following widespread backlash, Banerjee concurred with the removal of the word 'Dham,' clarifying her intentions to respect established traditions. The episode highlights ongoing cultural sensitivities between neighboring states.

