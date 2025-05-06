Controversy Arises Over Naming of New Jagannath Temple in Digha

Historian Anil Dhir has dismissed the controversy surrounding the newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, arguing that it's an overblown issue. Dhir emphasized that merely labeling a site as a 'Dham' does not equate it to the religious significance of the traditional four Dhams.

Dhir expressed concern over the increasing politicization of the Jagannath temple, stressing that political parties are exploiting it as an election issue. He urged for a focus on the temple's infrastructure, highlighting its deteriorating condition due to climate change and the need to provide adequate amenities to pilgrims.

Padma Shri awardee and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik joined the debate, objecting to the use of 'Jagannath Dham' for the new temple, citing respect for Puri's Jagannath Dham. He called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clarify the state's stance on the naming issue, emphasizing that their objection is solely about preserving the sanctity of the traditional Dhams.

(With inputs from agencies.)