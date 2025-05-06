Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Lucknow Conducts Mock Drills Amid India-Pakistan Strain

Amidst growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, Lucknow conducted mock drills involving Civil Defence and local administration. The exercises aimed to train citizens in emergency response and included air raid siren tests. Statewide drills are mandated by the Union Home Ministry to enhance civil defence readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:58 IST
Tensions Rise: Lucknow Conducts Mock Drills Amid India-Pakistan Strain
Visuals from the mock drill in Lucknow's police lines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, the Civil Defence in Lucknow has taken proactive measures by conducting mock drill exercises in the police lines area. These drills, which involved local police and administration, are part of a larger nationwide exercise scheduled for tomorrow under the Union Home Ministry's directive.

A police officer confirmed that, "Nationwide mock drills will occur tomorrow, and today, the Civil Defence, Police, and local administration are actively preparing." Part of the drill activities included an air raid siren test as a rehearsal for these comprehensive exercises designed to enhance preparedness.

Chief Warden of Civil Defence, Amarnath Mishra, emphasized the importance of public awareness, elucidating strategies for seeking shelter during bomb threats and blackout situations. Preparations included instructions for using torches at home, guidelines for minimizing damage during sudden attacks, and crowd management during disasters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's DGP, Prashant Kumar, has mandated district-wide coordination for these drills involving multiple security and emergency dimensions. This initiative by the Government of India involves 19 identified districts, aiming to reinforce emergency response capacities amidst heightened regional instability.

The Union Home Ministry's nationwide mock drills on May 7 focus on civil defence measures like Air Raid Warning Sirens and civilian training for hostile attack scenarios, alongside blackout and evacuation strategy enhancements across participating regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025