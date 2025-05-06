Tensions Rise: Lucknow Conducts Mock Drills Amid India-Pakistan Strain

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, the Civil Defence in Lucknow has taken proactive measures by conducting mock drill exercises in the police lines area. These drills, which involved local police and administration, are part of a larger nationwide exercise scheduled for tomorrow under the Union Home Ministry's directive.

A police officer confirmed that, "Nationwide mock drills will occur tomorrow, and today, the Civil Defence, Police, and local administration are actively preparing." Part of the drill activities included an air raid siren test as a rehearsal for these comprehensive exercises designed to enhance preparedness.

Chief Warden of Civil Defence, Amarnath Mishra, emphasized the importance of public awareness, elucidating strategies for seeking shelter during bomb threats and blackout situations. Preparations included instructions for using torches at home, guidelines for minimizing damage during sudden attacks, and crowd management during disasters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's DGP, Prashant Kumar, has mandated district-wide coordination for these drills involving multiple security and emergency dimensions. This initiative by the Government of India involves 19 identified districts, aiming to reinforce emergency response capacities amidst heightened regional instability.

The Union Home Ministry's nationwide mock drills on May 7 focus on civil defence measures like Air Raid Warning Sirens and civilian training for hostile attack scenarios, alongside blackout and evacuation strategy enhancements across participating regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)