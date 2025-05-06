Left Menu

Revolution in Energy: New High-Tech Power Substation Energizes Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a cutting-edge GIS grid power substation at Palam village, set to boost Delhi's power reliability while accommodating future demands. This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies efficient space use and advanced safety, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for over one lakh residents in rapidly developing regions.

Updated: 06-05-2025 15:17 IST
Revolution in Energy: New High-Tech Power Substation Energizes Delhi
In a significant move to enhance Delhi's electricity infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 66/11KV GIS grid power substation in Palam village, southwest Delhi. The substation aims to provide round-the-clock electricity to a population of one lakh, bolstering the city's commitment to uninterrupted power supply.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the importance of the gas-based grid substation, highlighting its safety benefits and land-efficient design. The substation's commissioning represents a milestone in addressing challenges like line tripping and voltage fluctuations, solidifying Delhi's position as a power hub.

The 63 MVA substation, distinguished by its space-efficient multi-storey configuration and advanced safety features, will not only satisfy current energy demands but also accommodate future growth. Strategically positioned in one of the capital's fastest-growing zones, it ensures reliable power supply for key infrastructures.

