BJP Mobilizes for Nationwide Civil Defense Mock Drill Amid Rising Tensions

Amidst soaring tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 Indian tourists, the Indian government is gearing up for a nationwide civil defense mock drill scheduled for May 7. Spanning 244 districts across various states, the exercise aims to bolster preparedness for potential war-like scenarios.

The BJP Parliamentary Party office has called upon all its MPs to participate actively as ordinary citizens, engaging closely with the local administration within their respective constituencies. State presidents are coordinating with senior officials and district presidents to ensure the drill's smooth execution. The BJP has also urged citizens, party workers, and students to volunteer for the exercise, emphasizing collective involvement as crucial to its success.

Organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill will feature blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation exercises, and public training sessions, designed to ready the population for emergencies. Civil defense teams have been meeting to strategize on citizen protection during air attacks, with training extended to the public on precautionary measures. Additionally, the government plans to operationalize air raid warning sirens, ensure the camouflage of crucial installations, and rehearse updated evacuation plans.

