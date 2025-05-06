Left Menu

Dr. Priti Adani Receives Honorary D.Sc. for Social Impact Leadership

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by Datta Meghe Institute, Maharashtra, in recognition of her contribution to social welfare. Under her leadership, the Foundation has empowered millions across India, focusing on education, health, and community development.

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, was conferred Doctorate at a function held by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research, Wardha, Maharashtra (Photo: Adani Foundation) . Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, has been honored with the prestigious Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research in Wardha, Maharashtra. This recognition was conferred during the 16th convocation ceremony, where Dr. Adani was the esteemed Guest of Honour.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Adani noted that receiving this honorary doctorate reaffirms her dedication to service, encapsulated in her belief that service is both sacred and divine. Her focus continues to drive inclusive solutions in education, healthcare, and community empowerment, aiming for sustainable change and upliftment of marginalized communities.

Dr. Adani's exemplary efforts in social welfare have earned her several accolades. She was previously conferred an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University and rewarded with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Award of Excellence for Social Impact. Under her leadership, the Adani Foundation impacts over 9.1 million lives in 6,769 villages across India, setting benchmarks in corporate social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

