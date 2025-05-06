India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India has halted the Indus Water Treaty after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 people dead. The Baglihar Dam's gates currently remain closed, with limited water release continuing downstream to preserve structural integrity and ecological balance, underscoring India's hardened stance.

This development has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, as the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project is pivotal to Indo-Pak water-sharing agreements under the Indus Waters Treaty. Residents in Jammu and Kashmir have largely supported India's decisive actions to counter cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforced India's new diplomatic posture by declaring Pakistani officials persona non grata and suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals. Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for peace but reiterated Pakistan's stance on its regional position, as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)