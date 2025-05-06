NSE's Profits Soar Amid Rising Transactions

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) witnessed a 7% surge in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This marks an increase from Rs 2,488 crore reported for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Despite this increase in profits, NSE's total income for the quarter saw a decline, falling 13% to Rs 4,397 crore from the previous year's Rs 5,080 crore. In a statement, the exchange attributed the fluctuations to varied market conditions.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, NSE announced a final dividend, including a special one-time payment. The exchange's net profit for the year rose 47% to Rs 12,188 crore, while its contribution to the national exchequer amounted to Rs 59,798 crore, composed of various taxes and fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)