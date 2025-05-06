Left Menu

Swift Evacuation at Surat Hospital as Blaze Ensues

A fire erupted at a Surat hospital, leading to a swift evacuation of all patients. The blaze, originating from a store room, was controlled within an hour by firefighters. No casualties were reported, but smoke impaired visibility across the facility.

Surat | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST
A fire broke out on the ground floor of a private hospital in Surat, Gujarat, prompting the rapid evacuation of patients, officials revealed.

The blaze, which originated in the store room, was swiftly managed by firefighters within an hour. Thankfully, no casualties occurred in this incident.

Smoke billowed throughout the hospital, affecting visibility, but emergency services acted promptly to ensure safety. Visuals captured patients being moved, although the exact number of individuals evacuated is still unconfirmed as hospital authorities remain unavailable for comments.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

