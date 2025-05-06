Swift Evacuation at Surat Hospital as Blaze Ensues
A fire erupted at a Surat hospital, leading to a swift evacuation of all patients. The blaze, originating from a store room, was controlled within an hour by firefighters. No casualties were reported, but smoke impaired visibility across the facility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST
- India
A fire broke out on the ground floor of a private hospital in Surat, Gujarat, prompting the rapid evacuation of patients, officials revealed.
The blaze, which originated in the store room, was swiftly managed by firefighters within an hour. Thankfully, no casualties occurred in this incident.
Smoke billowed throughout the hospital, affecting visibility, but emergency services acted promptly to ensure safety. Visuals captured patients being moved, although the exact number of individuals evacuated is still unconfirmed as hospital authorities remain unavailable for comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
