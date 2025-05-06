Left Menu

Tragedy in Punjab: Six Young Lives Lost in Wheat Storage Incident

Six young girls, aged two to eight, died from suffocation after getting trapped in a wheat storage drum in Punjab, Pakistan. The tragic incident occurred while they were playing and the drum's lid accidentally closed. The family was in the fields during the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:28 IST
Tragedy in Punjab: Six Young Lives Lost in Wheat Storage Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Punjab, Pakistan, six young girls aged between two and eight have died due to suffocation. The girls, including four sisters, were accidentally trapped in a wheat storage drum, local police reported on Monday.

Residing in Kot Momin, Sargodha district, some 200 kilometers from Lahore, the children entered a large storage drum while playing, and the lid accidentally closed on them, leading to their suffocation.

Their family members were working in the fields at the time, leaving the children unsupervised. The bereaved family says they had recently cleaned the drum and left it improperly secured. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her sorrow and condolences to the grieving relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025