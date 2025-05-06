Tragedy in Punjab: Six Young Lives Lost in Wheat Storage Incident

In a tragic incident in Punjab, Pakistan, six young girls aged between two and eight have died due to suffocation. The girls, including four sisters, were accidentally trapped in a wheat storage drum, local police reported on Monday.

Residing in Kot Momin, Sargodha district, some 200 kilometers from Lahore, the children entered a large storage drum while playing, and the lid accidentally closed on them, leading to their suffocation.

Their family members were working in the fields at the time, leaving the children unsupervised. The bereaved family says they had recently cleaned the drum and left it improperly secured. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her sorrow and condolences to the grieving relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)