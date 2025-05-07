China Imposes Antidumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin

In a significant trade development, China's commerce ministry has declared the imposition of antidumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India, with immediate effect and lasting five years. Duty rates will range from 48.4% to 166.2%.

This decision emerges from an investigation indicating that the Chinese domestic industry experienced considerable damage linked directly to dumping practices.

Cypermethrin, primarily used in agriculture and sanitation, guards crops such as cotton, vegetables, corn, and flowers against pests, highlighting its importance in sustaining crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)