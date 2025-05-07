Left Menu

China Imposes Antidumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin

China has announced antidumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India, effective immediately for five years. The decision follows an investigation revealing damage to the Chinese domestic industry due to dumping. Cypermethrin is an insecticide used predominantly on crops like cotton, vegetables, corn, and flowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:24 IST
China Imposes Antidumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade development, China's commerce ministry has declared the imposition of antidumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India, with immediate effect and lasting five years. Duty rates will range from 48.4% to 166.2%.

This decision emerges from an investigation indicating that the Chinese domestic industry experienced considerable damage linked directly to dumping practices.

Cypermethrin, primarily used in agriculture and sanitation, guards crops such as cotton, vegetables, corn, and flowers against pests, highlighting its importance in sustaining crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025