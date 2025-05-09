Resilient India: Dhankhar Highlights Nation's Growth Amid Rising Tensions

In a bold address amid rising geopolitical tensions, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar proclaimed India's self-reliance and governance prowess. His remarks, delivered at Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey's book launch in India's capital, came in the aftermath of the rash of terror threats, including the recent Pahalgam attack.

Highlighting India's resilience, Dhankhar declared, "We are no longer dependent on any nation. Every Indian now experiences the strength and vision of our governance." This assertion follows Pakistan's high-profile drone and missile forays along India's western border, attempts which were neutralized by India's air defence systems.

Further heightening the stakes, earlier this week, India launched Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror response targeting camps in Pakistan after a deadly attack in Kashmir. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi detailed multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions by Pakistan on May 7-8, underscoring a volatile region that demands international diplomatic attention to avoid escalation.

