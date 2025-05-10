Left Menu

Adani Power's Strategic Leap: Secures 1,500 MW Supply Deal in Uttar Pradesh

Adani Power has secured a significant contract to supply 1,500 MW of electricity to Uttar Pradesh, intending an investment of $2 billion. The ultra-supercritical power plant will operate under the DBFOO model. This deal aims to meet the rising power demand due to urbanization and industrialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:55 IST
Adani Power's Strategic Leap: Secures 1,500 MW Supply Deal in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power, India's largest private thermal power producer, announced on Saturday that it has secured a major contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh. The project, valued at $2 billion, involves the construction of a greenfield ultra-supercritical power plant, further approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The company will finalize a long-term agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, following a recent Letter of Award. The new plant will operate based on a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit under the design, build, finance, own, and operate (DBFOO) model.

Chief Executive Officer S B Khyalia expressed satisfaction over winning the bid, emphasizing Adani Power's commitment to fulfilling the state's increasing power demands. The initiative is part of a broader governmental strategy to accommodate power needs projected to rise significantly by 2033-34, amidst ongoing industrialization and urbanization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025