Adani Power's Strategic Leap: Secures 1,500 MW Supply Deal in Uttar Pradesh
Adani Power has secured a significant contract to supply 1,500 MW of electricity to Uttar Pradesh, intending an investment of $2 billion. The ultra-supercritical power plant will operate under the DBFOO model. This deal aims to meet the rising power demand due to urbanization and industrialization.
Adani Power, India's largest private thermal power producer, announced on Saturday that it has secured a major contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh. The project, valued at $2 billion, involves the construction of a greenfield ultra-supercritical power plant, further approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.
The company will finalize a long-term agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, following a recent Letter of Award. The new plant will operate based on a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit under the design, build, finance, own, and operate (DBFOO) model.
Chief Executive Officer S B Khyalia expressed satisfaction over winning the bid, emphasizing Adani Power's commitment to fulfilling the state's increasing power demands. The initiative is part of a broader governmental strategy to accommodate power needs projected to rise significantly by 2033-34, amidst ongoing industrialization and urbanization in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
