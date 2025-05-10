Adani Power's Strategic Leap: Secures 1,500 MW Supply Deal in Uttar Pradesh

Adani Power, India's largest private thermal power producer, announced on Saturday that it has secured a major contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh. The project, valued at $2 billion, involves the construction of a greenfield ultra-supercritical power plant, further approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The company will finalize a long-term agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, following a recent Letter of Award. The new plant will operate based on a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit under the design, build, finance, own, and operate (DBFOO) model.

Chief Executive Officer S B Khyalia expressed satisfaction over winning the bid, emphasizing Adani Power's commitment to fulfilling the state's increasing power demands. The initiative is part of a broader governmental strategy to accommodate power needs projected to rise significantly by 2033-34, amidst ongoing industrialization and urbanization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)