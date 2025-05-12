Left Menu

Jammu Non-Border Schools Reopen Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

Educational institutions in Jammu's non-border districts are set to reopen, per an announcement by the Divisional Commissioner. Meanwhile, schools in border districts remain closed due to security concerns following heavy cross-border firing as part of India's Operation Sindoor. Air India plans to resume services in affected airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:56 IST
Jammu Non-Border Schools Reopen Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Jammu's Divisional Commissioner announced the reopening of educational institutions in the region's non-border districts, effective Tuesday. The decision was unveiled after a comprehensive review of the prevalent security situation. However, schools in border districts will remain shut due to ongoing security concerns.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that institutions in the border districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch will not reopen immediately. This development follows an earlier directive for all educational institutions in the province, except for medical colleges, to remain closed on May 13.

This security measure comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Notably, cross-border shelling led to the deaths of three civilians. Air India has also announced plans to resume operations at multiple airports, adapting to changing conditions post India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025