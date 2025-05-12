Jammu Non-Border Schools Reopen Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions
Educational institutions in Jammu's non-border districts are set to reopen, per an announcement by the Divisional Commissioner. Meanwhile, schools in border districts remain closed due to security concerns following heavy cross-border firing as part of India's Operation Sindoor. Air India plans to resume services in affected airports.
In a significant move, Jammu's Divisional Commissioner announced the reopening of educational institutions in the region's non-border districts, effective Tuesday. The decision was unveiled after a comprehensive review of the prevalent security situation. However, schools in border districts will remain shut due to ongoing security concerns.
The Deputy Commissioner clarified that institutions in the border districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch will not reopen immediately. This development follows an earlier directive for all educational institutions in the province, except for medical colleges, to remain closed on May 13.
This security measure comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Notably, cross-border shelling led to the deaths of three civilians. Air India has also announced plans to resume operations at multiple airports, adapting to changing conditions post India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.
