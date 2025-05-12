India-Pakistan DGMOs Talks: A Pledge for Peace Amid Renewed Tensions

In a significant move aimed at de-escalating cross-border tensions, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from India and Pakistan engaged in pivotal discussions on Monday evening. The meeting, which underscored a mutual commitment to cease hostilities, focused on refraining from initiating any aggressive actions against each other, with both sides agreeing to explore immediate troop reductions at the borders and forward areas.

The talks, initially set for noon, were rescheduled for the evening following Saturday's understanding to halt firing and military actions. The dialogue was instigated by a call from the Pakistani DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, which led to a temporary cessation of cross-border hostilities.

Despite the initial optimism post-discussion, tensions soon reignited. Lt Gen Ghai expressed disappointment over the violations by Pakistan, which involved cross-border firing and drone intrusions shortly after the agreement. India's stance remains firm, with the Chief of Army Staff granting full authority to respond robustly to any repeated transgressions. The recent conflicts follow India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the neutralization of several terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)