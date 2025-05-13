Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Indian and Pakistani Armies Address Drone Incursions and Cross-Border Fire

The Indian Army reported calm in Indian territory amidst recent Pakistani drone activity in Samba. Despite a ceasefire agreement, cross-border hostilities have continued, leading to DGMO-level talks focusing on troop reduction and non-aggression commitments. India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror sites following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Red streaks seen and explosions heard in Samba's district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Army has stated that currently, there are no enemy drones present in Indian territory, and the situation remains calm and under full control. This comes after incidents on Monday evening where red streaks and explosions were witnessed as India's air defense systems intercepted Pakistani drones during a blackout in Samba.

According to Army sources, only a small number of drones penetrated the Samba sector, and India's forces engaged them effectively, assuring there is no cause for public alarm. During this period, crucial talks were held between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, focusing on maintaining a ceasefire and avoiding aggressive actions.

Both sides agreed on immediate measures for troop reduction near borders. Talks, initially set for noon on Monday, were postponed to the evening. An understanding was reached to cease fire and military movements after calls between Pakistan's DGMO and India's Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, though subsequent violations occurred, indicating tensions persist.

Lt Gen Ghai, addressing a media briefing, acknowledged that despite efforts, Pakistan breached the ceasefire. He emphasized that India will respond firmly to any further violations, with full authority given to Army Commanders. India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted several terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, following an attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

