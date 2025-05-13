Punjab: 14 dead, civil admin goes door-to-door to avoid further casualties

As the tragedy hits Punjab's Majitha with the unfortunate death of 14 people due to consumption of illicit liquor, the civil administration along with the police are going door-to-door in villages to take stoke of people who might have consumed the spurious liquor and ensure that they are provided with timely treatment. The administration is making efforts to avoid further casualties in the illicit liquor case. Police said on Tuesday that the incident happened in five villages under the Majitha block in Amritsar.

Majitha Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney told ANI, "An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know last night, we received reports from five villages that those who consumed liquor yesterday are in critical condition. We rushed our medical teams. Our medical teams are still going door-to-door." "Whether people have some symptoms or not, we are taking them to the hospital so that we can save them. 14 people have died so far. The Government is extending all the help possible. We are ensuring that this death toll doesn't increase...we have arrested the suppliers and further investigation is underway..." the Deputy Commissioner said.

The police have arrested four other people in connection with the case, as they were involved in distributing the illicit liquor to villagers in Majitha. An FIR has been registered under sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 61A of the Excise Act. Additionally, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh said that Prabhjeet Singh has been identified as the main accused. The police informed that the others who have been arrested in this case are Kulbir Singh alias Jaggu, brother of the main distributor, Sahib Singh alias Sarai, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur.

"We received information around 9:30 pm last night that here people have started dying after consuming spurious liquor. We took action immediately and rounded up four people. We arrested the main supplier, Prabhjeet Singh. We interrogated him and found out about the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh. We have rounded him up as well. We are investigating which firms he has bought this," SSP Singh said, adding, "We have been given strict instructions from the Punjab government that strict action must be taken against suppliers of spurious liquor. Raids are underway." He said that the police have registered two FIRs against manufacturers and distributors, booking them under stringent sections. The SSP asserted that the police would bust the entire distribution network. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)