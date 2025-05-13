Left Menu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Honors Fallen Soldier Amid Strategic Anti-Terror Operations

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy visits the family of soldier Murali Naik, martyred in cross-border firing by Pakistan. As tributes pour in, India executes Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan, displaying a bold anti-terror strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:48 IST
Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will visit Kali Thanda village in Sri Sathya Sai district to extend his condolences to the family of fallen soldier Murali Naik. Naik was killed in a cross-border skirmish with Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Previously, on May 9, Andhra Pradesh's current Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, paid homage to Naik, assuring support to his family. Naidu's visit underscored the young soldier's significant contributions to the army and praised his service over two years, urging citizens to unite with a sense of patriotism and vigilance.

In related developments, India launched Operation Sindoor, effectively targeting nine terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These precision strikes dismantled key facilities of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, marking a robust statement against terrorism with strategic military expertise and diplomatic manoeuvring.

