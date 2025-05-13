Lashkar-e-Taiba Operation in Kashmir Ends in Tragic Clashes
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district. Police initiated a search following a tip-off, resulting in the death of the terrorists. Meanwhile, a significant bounty is announced on terrorists involved in a Pahalgam attack, highlighting intensified counter-terrorism efforts.
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces killed three terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba in the dense Shukroo forest area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday. The operation, launched after police received specific intelligence, underscores the region's ongoing challenges.
As authorities conducted a massive combing operation, the terrorists opened fire on the joint police and army team, leading to a fierce gunfight. The encounter concluded with the neutralization of three militants, though their identities have not yet been officially verified.
In a related development, authorities have announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information on terrorists involved in a recent Pahalgam attack. The identified operatives, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, are being actively pursued with intensified efforts within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
