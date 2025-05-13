Left Menu

Trump's Final Warning: Iran at a Crossroads

Donald Trump labeled Iran a 'destructive force' and warned against its nuclear ambitions. In a speech, he offered Iran a choice: peace or severe pressure, criticizing Tehran for regional instability and contrasting Saudi Arabia's positive vision with Iran's turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:29 IST
Trump's Final Warning: Iran at a Crossroads
Trump

In a pointed address at an investment summit in Riyadh, U.S. President Donald Trump labeled Iran as the 'most destructive force' in the Middle East. He accused Tehran of spreading instability across the region and warned that the U.S. would not stand for Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Offering a mix of stern warning and diplomatic opportunity, Trump urged Iran to choose between continuing its 'chaos and terror' or moving towards peace. Acknowledging Tehran's denials of causing regional unrest, he expressed willingness to negotiate a new deal if Iranian leadership altered their course.

Trump emphasized that his deal proposal won't last indefinitely, stressing the stark differences between Saudi Arabia's 'constructive vision' and the 'collapse and suffering' caused by Iranian leaders. 'There could be no sharper contrast,' he stated, reflecting on the ongoing turmoil in the Gulf of Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025