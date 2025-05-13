Trump's Final Warning: Iran at a Crossroads

In a pointed address at an investment summit in Riyadh, U.S. President Donald Trump labeled Iran as the 'most destructive force' in the Middle East. He accused Tehran of spreading instability across the region and warned that the U.S. would not stand for Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Offering a mix of stern warning and diplomatic opportunity, Trump urged Iran to choose between continuing its 'chaos and terror' or moving towards peace. Acknowledging Tehran's denials of causing regional unrest, he expressed willingness to negotiate a new deal if Iranian leadership altered their course.

Trump emphasized that his deal proposal won't last indefinitely, stressing the stark differences between Saudi Arabia's 'constructive vision' and the 'collapse and suffering' caused by Iranian leaders. 'There could be no sharper contrast,' he stated, reflecting on the ongoing turmoil in the Gulf of Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)