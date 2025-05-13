India Enters Global 3nm Chip Design Arena: A Semiconductor Milestone
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first 3nm chip design facility, a significant step in the country's semiconductor ambitions. Renesas Electronics' new centers in Noida and Bengaluru herald India's entry into cutting-edge semiconductor design, with strategic initiatives supporting long-term talent development and innovation in the sector.
On Tuesday, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, officially inaugurated new design centers of Renesas Electronics India in Noida and Bengaluru. The facility marks India's debut in 3-nanometer chip design, establishing the country as a critical player in global semiconductor innovation.
'Designing at 3nm sets a new technological benchmark,' Vaishnaw commented, underscoring India's evolution from previous 7nm and 5nm designs. Announcements made on social platform X celebrated India's first-ever 3nm chip design, aligning with the nation's broader semiconductor strategy.
The holistic strategy aims to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for semiconductors, including design, fabrication, and supply chain elements. Globally notable investments from companies like Applied Materials have already bolstered India's momentum in the semiconductor domain. Vaishnaw highlighted the role of newly launched learning kits and software tools provided to academic institutions as crucial in cultivating industry-ready talent.
Praising Prime Minister Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the Minister noted significant strides in India's semiconductor sector, from obscurity to becoming a global hub, within a mere three-year timeline. The escalating demand for semiconductors in multiple sectors underscores the sector's growth potential, Vaishnaw observed.
Renesas CEO, Hidetoshi Shibata, echoed this optimism, emphasizing India's strategic role in embedded systems and system innovation. Renesas plans to expand its full-spectrum semiconductor capabilities in India, leveraging government initiatives and supporting academic networks. The collaboration aims to reshape the global semiconductor landscape, fortified by Indo-Japan strategic alliances.
