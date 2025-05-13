Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 14 Dead in Punjab Hooch Incident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of 14 victims of the Majitha hooch tragedy. The tragedy unfolded due to the consumption of spurious liquor, with multiple arrests including the kingpin. Criticism emerges against the AAP government over handling the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 14 Dead in Punjab Hooch Incident
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Majitha region of Punjab witnessed a devastating tragedy with the death of 14 individuals due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families affected by this horrendous incident.

While addressing the media, CM Mann expressed his sorrow over the episode, labelling it akin to murder rather than an accident. The incident has led to the arrest of 10 individuals, with the kingpin identified as Sahib Singh. Authorities have noted the supply chain links to larger operations crossing into Delhi.

In the aftermath, political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, criticized the AAP government for its approach towards drug abuse prevention. However, the Punjab Police continues investigating to ensure all culprits face justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025