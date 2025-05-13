Tragedy Strikes: 14 Dead in Punjab Hooch Incident

The Majitha region of Punjab witnessed a devastating tragedy with the death of 14 individuals due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families affected by this horrendous incident.

While addressing the media, CM Mann expressed his sorrow over the episode, labelling it akin to murder rather than an accident. The incident has led to the arrest of 10 individuals, with the kingpin identified as Sahib Singh. Authorities have noted the supply chain links to larger operations crossing into Delhi.

In the aftermath, political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, criticized the AAP government for its approach towards drug abuse prevention. However, the Punjab Police continues investigating to ensure all culprits face justice.

