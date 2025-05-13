Left Menu

Srinagar Police Intensify Crackdown on Terrorist Links

On Tuesday, Srinagar Police launched extensive searches across the city, aiming to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem. Targeting associates of banned outfits under UAPA investigations, officers conducted legal searches in multiple regions, seizing evidence to thwart conspiratorial activities and uphold peace and security.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Police stepped up their efforts on Tuesday, conducting extensive searches across multiple city locations to dismantle the terrorist network within the district. The operation targeted associates of banned terrorist outfits, as part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police release revealed that the residences of numerous terrorist associates were searched to thin out the infrastructure bolstering terrorist activities. The authorities inspected homes in various parts of Kashmir, including Kanimazar, Chanpora, Nowgam, Syedpora Eidgah, Zainkadal, Saidpora Eidgah, KhaneSokta, Reiteng Khanyar, Rainawari, Trehgam, and Ibrahim Colony.

The operations adhered strictly to legal procedures, with Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses present, overseen by Jammu and Kashmir Police officers. The searches aimed to confiscate arms, documents, and digital devices, crucial for evidence collection and intelligence gathering to prevent any conspiracies or terrorist acts that threaten national security.

Srinagar Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, warning that anyone promoting violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face rigorous legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

