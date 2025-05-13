BJP Launches Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to showcase the valor of the Indian Armed Forces, especially in light of their accomplishments in Operation Sindoor. This operation was a retaliatory move against the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring India's zero tolerance against terrorism.

In an extension of this initiative, Chief Ministers and leaders from NDA-ruled states are set to congregate in the national capital next week. These leaders will be briefed on the precision military strikes executed in Pakistan and PoJK, which were part of India's decisive response to the attacks.

On May 25, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on the agenda for NDA leaders. This gathering is expected to spotlight the government's robust stance on national security. Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of the PM's address, asserting India's strength and commitment to peace amid global tensions. The Tiranga Yatra, planned to continue until May 23, seeks to transform into a powerful movement of national unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)