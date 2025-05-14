Left Menu

Denmark Reconsiders Nuclear Power Ban Amid Energy Security Concerns

Denmark is contemplating lifting its 40-year ban on nuclear power to bolster energy security. The Danish government will assess new nuclear technologies, with a report due next year. Concerns remain over safety and waste disposal. Denmark's historical anti-nuclear stance may face a pivotal transformation.


Denmark is poised for a potential shift in its energy policy as it considers lifting a 40-year ban on nuclear power, according to its energy minister. The move comes amidst increasing energy security concerns and represents a notable change for a nation that has long prioritized renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

The Danish government is set to analyze the advantages of integrating new nuclear technology into its energy framework, with a comprehensive report expected to be published next year, revealed Lars Aagaard, the Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, during a parliamentary hearing. Despite Denmark's historical lack of nuclear experience, the minister emphasized the need to explore additional energy sources beyond solar and wind.

Aagaard raised critical questions about the state's preparedness to adopt nuclear power, including waste disposal and safety measures. However, he dismissed the potential revival of traditional nuclear power, which Denmark officially banned in 1985. Meanwhile, neighboring Sweden, which has shut down several nuclear plants, is pivoting towards expanding its nuclear capabilities under its current pro-nuclear administration.

