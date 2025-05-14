Brazil's Corn Ethanol Boom: Fueling the Future

Brazil's corn production is set to reach approximately 125 million metric tons in the 2024/25 crop season, according to Paulo Bertolini, president of the Abramilho corn and sorghum producers association. The country's burgeoning ethanol industry is expected to more than double its corn consumption, Bertolini revealed during Abramilho's third congress in Brasilia.

The corn ethanol sector is experiencing significant growth, with Citi Bank analysts forecasting the production of 16 billion liters by 2032, up from the 9.5 billion liters anticipated for the 2024/25 season. Brazil's plans to increase the ethanol content in gasoline from 27% to 30% could further boost demand for the renewable fuel, spurring further exploration into ethanol production from sorghum.

Bertolini mentioned that some ethanol plants are already equipped to process sorghum. Production of ethanol from this crop is expected to commence later this year in Mato Grosso do Sul, highlighting Brazil's commitment to expanding its renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)