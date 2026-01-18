Biscuit Boom: India's Snack Habit Fuels Industry Growth

The Indian biscuit industry is experiencing a dynamic shift as consumer preferences evolve and spending increases. Notably, Parle Products saw its operational revenue rise by 8.5% in FY25, reaching Rs 15,568.49 crore, despite a 39% decline in profits. Britannia Industries outpaced Parle with a consolidated revenue of Rs 17,942.67 crore, maintaining its position as the country's leading biscuit and confectionery company.

Meanwhile, Mondelez India Foods reported a dip in revenue from operations by 1.91% to Rs 12,502.95 crore, with profits nearly vanishing. The broader market is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR, reaching Rs 1.64 lakh crore by 2030, according to an IBEF report. As biscuits morph into convenience and health foods, brands like ITC are innovating with products targeting urban millennials.

Regional players are seizing local opportunities through competitive pricing and strong distribution networks. Companies like Anmol Industries and Surya Foods are leveraging their 'pocket of influence' to challenge established brands. Britannia is adopting a localized strategy to fend off competition from regional rivals, underscoring the complexity and diversity of the Indian market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)