Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment: Major U.S.-Saudi Deals Unveiled
During a four-day Gulf tour, U.S. President Donald Trump secured $600 billion in Saudi investments for the U.S., setting the stage for numerous business deals. Key agreements were made across tech, aviation, and energy sectors, including AI investments and major collaborations with companies like Nvidia, Boeing, and Qualcomm.
In a major diplomatic and economic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully secured a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States. This announcement was made on the first day of a significant four-day tour in the Gulf region, which aims to bolster U.S.-Saudi economic ties.
Among the myriad deals spawned from this visit, Saudi Aramco, the Middle Eastern oil giant, has inked 34 agreements with major U.S. companies, potentially reaching a value of $90 billion. Additionally, strategic moves include Qatar Airways purchasing jets from Boeing and Nvidia selling its advanced AI chips to Saudi's emerging AI startup, Humain.
Further illustrating the extensive collaboration, infrastructure firm I Squared Capital and tech giants such as Cisco and Qualcomm have all announced partnerships or plans with Saudi organizations. These collaborations span various industries, highlighting a robust and multifaceted economic engagement between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
