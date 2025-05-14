Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment: Major U.S.-Saudi Deals Unveiled

In a major diplomatic and economic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully secured a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the United States. This announcement was made on the first day of a significant four-day tour in the Gulf region, which aims to bolster U.S.-Saudi economic ties.

Among the myriad deals spawned from this visit, Saudi Aramco, the Middle Eastern oil giant, has inked 34 agreements with major U.S. companies, potentially reaching a value of $90 billion. Additionally, strategic moves include Qatar Airways purchasing jets from Boeing and Nvidia selling its advanced AI chips to Saudi's emerging AI startup, Humain.

Further illustrating the extensive collaboration, infrastructure firm I Squared Capital and tech giants such as Cisco and Qualcomm have all announced partnerships or plans with Saudi organizations. These collaborations span various industries, highlighting a robust and multifaceted economic engagement between the two nations.

