BSF Foils Smuggling Bid: Pistol, Drone, and Heroin Seized at Punjab Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a cross-border smuggling operation, seizing a pistol, a drone, and a suspected heroin packet in Punjab. The recoveries were made in separate incidents based on precise intelligence inputs from the BSF's intelligence wing.

The first discovery was reported around 8:15 am near Mahawa village in Amritsar district, where a magazine-equipped pistol wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was retrieved from a harvested field. The contraband was identified by two attached illuminating strips.

Subsequent searches uncovered a packet of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 557 grams, at 10:55 am near Habib Wala village in Ferozepur district. Later, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found at 11:20 am in a harvested field near Metla village in Gurdaspur district, suspected to have been used for smuggling. Investigations continue.

